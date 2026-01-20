Community News Making Waves with ‘Bikini’ Girls Inspiration derived from the ancient Roman 'Bikini Girls' of Sicily, has seen mosaic artist Kristin Wohlers create two vibrant and very different projects, one by the beach and one closer to home in the Barossa by Mel Siri Published January 21, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Friends of the Nuriootpa Pool, Julie Baird, Rebecca Reynolds and Kristin Wohlers (the designer and artist) ‘Making Waves’ on Friday. Updated January 21, 2026 8:42 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!