Thursday, 22 January 2026
Making Waves with ‘Bikini’ Girls

Inspiration derived from the ancient Roman 'Bikini Girls' of Sicily, has seen mosaic artist Kristin Wohlers create two vibrant and very different projects, one by the beach and one closer to home in the Barossa

Mel Siri profile image
by Mel Siri
Published
Friends of the Nuriootpa Pool, Julie Baird, Rebecca Reynolds and Kristin Wohlers (the designer and artist) ‘Making Waves’ on Friday.
Updated

