Wednesday, 25 February 2026
Community News

Local nurse promotes free fitness

People of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join in the newest free Barossa fitness class, put on each Saturday morning at the Lyndoch Village Green by local nurse, Ebony Keep.

Samantha Field profile image
by Samantha Field
Published
Ebony Keep’s new fitness class is free and open to all who would like to come and meet their neighbours and keep active.
Updated

