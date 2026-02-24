Community News Local nurse promotes free fitness People of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join in the newest free Barossa fitness class, put on each Saturday morning at the Lyndoch Village Green by local nurse, Ebony Keep. by Samantha Field Published February 25, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Ebony Keep’s new fitness class is free and open to all who would like to come and meet their neighbours and keep active. Updated February 25, 2026 9:46 am | 6 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!