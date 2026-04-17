Brad best at Bathurst

Angaston's Brad Vaughan is continuing to make a name for himself in the racing world after dominating at the recent Fair Dinkum Builds Saloon Car Nationals as part of the Bathurst six hour race weekend.

Brad Vaughan and Bailey Fridd post race.

Angaston's Brad Vaughan is continuing to make a name for himself in the racing world after dominating at the recent Fair Dinkum Builds Saloon Car Nationals as part of the Bathurst six hour race weekend.

Racing in a Commodore VT sponsored by the Sedan Hotel, Brad won both heats and the final, beating out fellow South Australian Scott Dornan for his second National title following his first in 2023.

In doing so he set a new lap record, shaving two seconds off the previous time, and became the first driver to win titles in both a Ford and Holden car - a fact he was unaware of until post-race.

Speaking to The Leader, Brad said winning the title at Bathurst made it all the better.

"Bathurst is the holy grail of motorsports, it's the coolest track in the country, any chance you get to drive around there is special," he said.

Brad said he credits his great win to having more experience at Bathurst than his competition, but that he was more than happy to share his knowledge with his fellow drivers.

"There were fellow South Australians that were pretty quick as well and it was good to give them a bit of guidance and see them (get) better as the weekend went on," Brad said.

"It was a good weekend for us."

Normally racing in a supercar, Brad said the saloon car presented a different challenge.

"They're very simple cars based off of the 'road going' VT Commodore or AU Falcon as they are off the showroom floor," Brad explained.

"Then (they're) engine modified and other stuff, all very simple, very budget friendly.

"I think they're cool because it's the simplicity of it, which I enjoy, it's not overcomplicated and it's hugely popular too with this side of the country."

Next year Brad has a chance to make history and become the first driver to win three titles, but for now his sights are set on the upcoming Super 2 series which begins in Darwin in June.