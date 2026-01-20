Community News Little footsteps win big award at Kapunda The 2025 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day at Kapunda, held on August 5, has been awarded Light Regional Council’s Community Event of the Year by Mel Jaunay Published January 21, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Abby Walker-Schwartz, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day coordinator, with Aunty Mel Agius, and Kapunda High School student, Tali Pipe at the event. Photos supplied. Updated January 21, 2026 8:19 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!