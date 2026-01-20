Thursday, 22 January 2026
Little footsteps win big award at Kapunda

The 2025 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day at Kapunda, held on August 5, has been awarded Light Regional Council’s Community Event of the Year

Mel Jaunay profile image
by Mel Jaunay
Abby Walker-Schwartz, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day coordinator, with Aunty Mel Agius, and Kapunda High School student, Tali Pipe at the event. Photos supplied.
