Friday, 5 June 2026
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‘Bricks and mortar’ of Eudunda community celebrated

The Eudunda and District Hall was almost bursting at the seams on Sunday, with nearly 100 local volunteers gathering for a luncheon held in their honour.

Clem Stanley profile image
by Clem Stanley
Published
‘Bricks and mortar’ of Eudunda community celebrated
Back: Cullen Habel, Eudunda Caravan Park; Sarah Binns, ECBAT Vice-Chairperson; Annie Wilson, Eudunda & Districts Community Op Shop; Councillor Judy Partington. Front: Mary Morris, ECBAT; Cindy Sierp, Eudunda & Districts Community Op Shop; Debbie and Vardy Koodrin, Julia Hall Committee; Andrew Partington, Eudunda RSL.
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