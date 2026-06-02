Community News ‘Bricks and mortar’ of Eudunda community celebrated The Eudunda and District Hall was almost bursting at the seams on Sunday, with nearly 100 local volunteers gathering for a luncheon held in their honour. by Clem Stanley Published June 03, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Back: Cullen Habel, Eudunda Caravan Park; Sarah Binns, ECBAT Vice-Chairperson; Annie Wilson, Eudunda & Districts Community Op Shop; Councillor Judy Partington. Front: Mary Morris, ECBAT; Cindy Sierp, Eudunda & Districts Community Op Shop; Debbie and Vardy Koodrin, Julia Hall Committee; Andrew Partington, Eudunda RSL. Updated June 03, 2026 8:18 am | 2 days ago Link copied! Copy failed!