Community News Kapunda Men’s Shed ramps up accessibility A new accessibility ramp and enclosed roof area at the Kapunda Men’s Shed officially opened earlier this month. by Matthew Webster Published May 27, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Attending the opening ceremony for the Kapunda Men’s Shed upgrades were Tim Kroehn, Australian Men’s Shed Association; Tony Pasin MP, Member for Barker; David Atkins, Chair Kapunda Shed with Family members of the late Dean Pocock, including his wife, Deb Wilkie along with sisters Marian Blucher and Jenni Murnane. Updated May 27, 2026 7:59 am | 18 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!