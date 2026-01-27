Thursday, 29 January 2026
Community News

Horse ‘whisperer’ sharing her knowledge with the Barossa

“Horses are the masters of body language, and that’s what I work a lot with,” says Faith Mason of Penrice, who has built a reputation for her ability to connect with horses.

Matthew Webster profile image
by Matthew Webster
Published
Faith Mason has been using her knowledge and experience working with horses to help owners connect to their animals.
puzzles,videos,hash-videos