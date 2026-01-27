Community News Horse ‘whisperer’ sharing her knowledge with the Barossa “Horses are the masters of body language, and that’s what I work a lot with,” says Faith Mason of Penrice, who has built a reputation for her ability to connect with horses. by Matthew Webster Published January 28, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Faith Mason has been using her knowledge and experience working with horses to help owners connect to their animals. Updated January 28, 2026 8:29 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!