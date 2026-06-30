Local Events Don Giovanni in the Barossa Barossans will experience world-class opera next month when Opera Australia presents Michael Gow’s acclaimed production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni in the Valley. by The Leader Published July 01, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Jane Ede as Donna Elvira and Samuel Dundas as Don Giovanni in Opera Australia’s National Tour of Don Giovanni 2012. Photo credit Albert Comper, supplied. The 2026 production of Don Giovanni is coming to Barossa Arts Centre, featuring a whole new ensemble. Updated July 01, 2026 8:27 am | 2 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!