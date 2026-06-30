Wednesday, 1 July 2026
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Don Giovanni in the Barossa

Barossans will experience world-class opera next month when Opera Australia presents Michael Gow’s acclaimed production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni in the Valley.

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by The Leader
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Don Giovanni in the Barossa
Jane Ede as Donna Elvira and Samuel Dundas as Don Giovanni in Opera Australia’s National Tour of Don Giovanni 2012. Photo credit Albert Comper, supplied. The 2026 production of Don Giovanni is coming to Barossa Arts Centre, featuring a whole new ensemble.
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