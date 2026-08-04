Thursday, 6 August 2026
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Gawler Town Band presses play on sold-out concert

The Gawler Town band played to a sold-out crowd last Friday night at the Gawler Civic Centre, performing hits from across the worlds of film, TV and gaming as part of the Press Play concert.

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by Clem Stanley
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Gawler Town Band presses play on sold-out concert
The Gawler Town Band performed its Press Play concert to a sold-out crowd on Friday night. Pictured above is: Front: Sarah Cridland, Lucy Ellison, Alaina, Musical Director Harrison Lange (seated), Jack Gill, Rhys Young, Darcie and Mel Hardy. Second Row: Simon Griffiths, Lauren Mowbray, Peter awson, Charlotte Hobby-MacMillan, Marie Wohling and Katrina. Third Row: Tegan Hardy, Peter Ryan, Nicki Ryan, Elaine Garrett, Joel Darling and Joshua Ryan. Fourth Row: Joel, Layne Bailey, Hannah Foster, Chris Preece, Trevor Dawson, Matthew Ryan and Jacob Heinze. Photo supplied.
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