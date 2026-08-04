Community News Gawler Town Band presses play on sold-out concert The Gawler Town band played to a sold-out crowd last Friday night at the Gawler Civic Centre, performing hits from across the worlds of film, TV and gaming as part of the Press Play concert. by Clem Stanley Published August 05, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! The Gawler Town Band performed its Press Play concert to a sold-out crowd on Friday night. Pictured above is: Front: Sarah Cridland, Lucy Ellison, Alaina, Musical Director Harrison Lange (seated), Jack Gill, Rhys Young, Darcie and Mel Hardy. Second Row: Simon Griffiths, Lauren Mowbray, Peter awson, Charlotte Hobby-MacMillan, Marie Wohling and Katrina. Third Row: Tegan Hardy, Peter Ryan, Nicki Ryan, Elaine Garrett, Joel Darling and Joshua Ryan. Fourth Row: Joel, Layne Bailey, Hannah Foster, Chris Preece, Trevor Dawson, Matthew Ryan and Jacob Heinze. Photo supplied. Updated August 05, 2026 8:22 am | 18 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!