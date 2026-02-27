Friday, 27 February 2026
Eudunda Show secure $41K for upgrades

Facilities at the Eudunda Show Hall are set for an upgrade, following the allocation of a State Government Thriving Communities Program grant.

Minister Clare Scriven MLC holding pictures of the proposed temporary grandstand, while Eudunda & Districts Agricultural and Horticultural Society committee members Mel Schutz and Wendy Oliver hold the grant approval letter. Also pictured is Tony Piccolo MP, Labor Candidate for Ngadjuri.
