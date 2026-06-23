Wednesday, 24 June 2026
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Digital hub for community

Barossa Wellbeing Hub, a digital space designed to put essential information in the hands of people who need it most has been launched by The Barossa Council.

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by The Leader
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Digital hub for community
Bill Gransbury, Enhance Barossa Mental Health; Mayor Bim Lange, The Barossa Council and Tania Materne, Chair Barossa Wellbeing Alliance with the new Barossa Wellbeing Hub website.
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