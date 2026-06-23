Council News Digital hub for community Barossa Wellbeing Hub, a digital space designed to put essential information in the hands of people who need it most has been launched by The Barossa Council. by The Leader Published June 24, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Bill Gransbury, Enhance Barossa Mental Health; Mayor Bim Lange, The Barossa Council and Tania Materne, Chair Barossa Wellbeing Alliance with the new Barossa Wellbeing Hub website. Updated June 24, 2026 8:18 am | 30 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!