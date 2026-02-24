Wednesday, 25 February 2026
Community News

Back-to-school boost for Barossa families

Hundreds of Barossa students will be better equipped this year, thanks to Foundation Barossa’s Back-to-School program, which distributes financial support to families in the region.

Matthew Webster profile image
by Matthew Webster
Harcourts Barossa Real Estate principal, Julie Thring, with Foundation Barossa’s Chief Executive Officer Annabelle Travaglione.
