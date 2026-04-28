Council News Awaiting palm plan Light Regional Council Mayor Bill Close said he is yet to receive a reply from Premier Peter Malinauskas regarding assistance to preserve Seppeltsfield Road Canary Palms. by Mel Siri Published April 29, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Light Regional Council Mayor, Bill Close and Cathy Wills in February this year. There have been two letters sent to the Premier’s office, with Council awaiting a response. File photo by Mel Jaunay. Updated April 29, 2026 7:50 am | 13 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!