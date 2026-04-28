Wednesday, 29 April 2026
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Council News

Awaiting palm plan

Light Regional Council Mayor Bill Close said he is yet to receive a reply from Premier Peter Malinauskas regarding assistance to preserve Seppeltsfield Road Canary Palms.

Mel Siri profile image
by Mel Siri
Published
Awaiting palm plan
Light Regional Council Mayor, Bill Close and Cathy Wills in February this year. There have been two letters sent to the Premier’s office, with Council awaiting a response. File photo by Mel Jaunay.
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