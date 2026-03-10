Entertainment A regional crescendo The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra will return to the Barossa on April 24 for a one-off performance at the Barossa Arts Centre. by Matthew Webster Published March 11, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Principal Oboe Josh Oates and Tutti Viola player Martin Alexander will be performing at Barossa Arts Centre when the ASO bring 2026 their regional tour to Tanunda on April 23. Photo by Matt Webster. Updated March 11, 2026 9:54 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!