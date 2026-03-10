Thursday, 12 March 2026
A regional crescendo

The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra will return to the Barossa on April 24 for a one-off performance at the Barossa Arts Centre.

by Matthew Webster
Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Principal Oboe Josh Oates and Tutti Viola player Martin Alexander will be performing at Barossa Arts Centre when the ASO bring 2026 their regional tour to Tanunda on April 23. Photo by Matt Webster.
