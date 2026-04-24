ANZACs illuminated on Council chambers

Earlier this week, The Barossa Council launched its ANZAC Illumination Project, welcoming local returned servicepersons, community groups and family members of those featured.

John Wohling, whose father and aunt are featured, with Anna and Robert Schrapel, Bethany.

Earlier this week, The Barossa Council launched its ANZAC Illumination Project, welcoming local returned servicepersons, community groups and family members of those featured.

"I think the exciting thing about this project is it captures people from our towns, our own community who were involved," Mayor Bim Lange said on the night.

"We have a world which still has conflict, unfortunately, and we can never ever forget the sacrifice of those people all over the years."

Mount Pleasant RSL's Private Les Fisher with wife Kathleen.

Shiralee Reardon and Jeff Pinney from Nuriootpa RSL, who served in the 3rd/9th Light Horse and is a volunteer with the National Military Vehicle Museum.

Robyn Dennard, Williamstown RSL ANZAC Day Committee, Monica Wohlstadt, Lyndoch ANZAC Committee.

Sheralee Menz, Barossa Historian, Jane Evans, The Barossa Council Deputy Mayor.

Tanunda RSL's Dave Babbage, Lex Reynolds and Colin Owen.