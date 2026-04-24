ANZACs illuminated on Council chambers
Earlier this week, The Barossa Council launched its ANZAC Illumination Project, welcoming local returned servicepersons, community groups and family members of those featured.
Earlier this week, The Barossa Council launched its ANZAC Illumination Project, welcoming local returned servicepersons, community groups and family members of those featured.
"I think the exciting thing about this project is it captures people from our towns, our own community who were involved," Mayor Bim Lange said on the night.
"We have a world which still has conflict, unfortunately, and we can never ever forget the sacrifice of those people all over the years."