Community News The stories behind the art A collaboration from three artists who share an appreciation for the realities of the Australian landscape will feature at Peter Lehmann Wines throughout this year’s SALA Festival. by Matthew Webster Published August 05, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Stuart Hoerisch and David Dahlenburg hang one of Stuart’s pieces which will feature at Peter Lehmann Wines for their ‘My Australian Gothic’ exhibition. Updated August 05, 2026 8:34 am | 18 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!