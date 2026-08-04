Thursday, 6 August 2026
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The stories behind the art

A collaboration from three artists who share an appreciation for the realities of the Australian landscape will feature at Peter Lehmann Wines throughout this year’s SALA Festival.

Matthew Webster profile image
by Matthew Webster
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The stories behind the art
Stuart Hoerisch and David Dahlenburg hang one of Stuart’s pieces which will feature at Peter Lehmann Wines for their ‘My Australian Gothic’ exhibition.
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