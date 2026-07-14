Wednesday, 15 July 2026
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Stomal Therapy Week supporting Barossa ostomates

Stomal Therapy Week, held nationally from June 22 to 26, brought important conversations to the forefront in the Barossa, thanks to the efforts of the Barossa Ostomy Support Group.

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by The Leader
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Stomal Therapy Week supporting Barossa ostomates
Rachel Carr; Stomal Therapy Nurse, Barb Alexander and Kate Cook; co-founders of the Barossa Ostomy Support Group. Photo supplied.
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