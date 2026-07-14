Health Stomal Therapy Week supporting Barossa ostomates Stomal Therapy Week, held nationally from June 22 to 26, brought important conversations to the forefront in the Barossa, thanks to the efforts of the Barossa Ostomy Support Group. by The Leader Published July 15, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Rachel Carr; Stomal Therapy Nurse, Barb Alexander and Kate Cook; co-founders of the Barossa Ostomy Support Group. Photo supplied. Updated July 15, 2026 8:24 am | 12 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!