Community News Seppeltsfield Road businesses Gather for event The lawns of Prohibition Distillery at Seppeltsfield Estate will come alive on Sunday, with some of the best producers from along Seppeltsfield Road, taking part in the Gather Round Festival of Footy. by The Leader Published April 08, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Kamiel and Amira Hamzy with Bahij Rabah and Nadir Rabah from Uncle K’s Food Truck, which will be the main food provider at the event. Updated April 08, 2026 8:23 am | 3 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!