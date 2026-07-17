Opera returns to the Barossa

Opera Australia will return to the Barossa this weekend with two performances of Mozart's Don Giovanni at Barossa Arts Centre.

Heralding the return of Opera to the Barossa this weekend are Jennifer Bonner, who performs as Donna Elvira, and Andrew Williams, who performs as the infamous lothario Don Giovanni.

Opera Australia will return to the Barossa this weekend with two performances of Mozart's Don Giovanni at Barossa Arts Centre.

The performance brings Michael Gow’s production to the region, launching the company's 2026 national tour.

Speaking to The Leader, Baritone Andrew Williams, who performs the role of Don Giovanni, said the cast and crew are looking forward to performing for Barossa audiences.

"It's going really well," he said of rehearsals. "The theatre's beautiful and we're very excited about it all."

Andrew said regional audiences bring a unique atmosphere to every performance.

"You can really tell that regional audiences love it," he said.

"They're always so keen to have a chat afterwards and chew the fat about what's happening on stage."

Soprano Jennifer Bonner, who performs as Donna Elvira, said she was looking forward to the opportunity to bring one of opera's most emotional characters to Barossa audiences.

"I love singing Donna Elvira," she said.

"She's very expressive and really wears her heart on her sleeve... she's just a lot of fun to perform."

Jennifer said taking on the role was a new experience, after spending the past decade performing with Opera Australia's chorus.

The production of Don Giovanni is set in 1950s Italy and follows the final day of the life of the unscrupulous lothario Don Giovanni, as his reckless actions finally catch up with him.

Conductor Simon Bruckard will lead the cast and orchestra, including students from Faith Lutheran College, who will also be joining the production as part of a local chorus.

Don Giovanni will be performed at Barossa Arts Centre tonight, Friday, July 17, with a matinee performance on Saturday.