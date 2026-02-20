Local nurse promotes free fitness

People of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join in the newest free Barossa fitness class, put on each Saturday morning at the Lyndoch Village Green by local nurse, Ebony Keep.

Ebony Keep has started a free fitness class on Saturday mornings.

In its first couple of weeks, the group has seen over 20 people join in, and Ebony is hoping for many more.

"We've had people (aged) over 70 and we've had people that are 16 and everything in-between, which is exactly what I want...age is no barrier," Ebony said.

"I've spent a bit of time in the gym, especially in the last five years...so all these skills I've learned I've decided, 'ok I'll bring it to a 40 minute class'.

"I'm just trying to encourage people to at least come and give it a go.

"If it helps one person I'm happy."

The class consists of simple cardio, strength and stretching exercises designed to get people moving, with participants welcome to get as much or as little involved as they like.

Ebony stresses that she is not a qualified personal trainer, but is hoping her past training for triathlons and running a marathon can help teach people some skills.

"I keep it pretty simple, that's sort of the notion behind everything I do," Ebony said.

"I'm trying to just encourage people to get down and get amongst it."

Ebony is a relatively new resident of the Barossa, having moved to the area about 12 months ago, and said she found the region lacking in group fitness classes.

"I would drive to Henley twice a week...and I was thinking 'why don't we have anything here in the Barossa?' so I thought that was something that I could think about (doing)," she said.

Working as a nurse at Gawler hospital, she said she has seen many patients undergoing treatments and that left her thinking how she could encourage people to be more active.

When asking patients about their exercise regime, in a bid to see what barriers existed, Ebony said cost, availability and feeling uncomfortable in a gym environment were three factors mentioned.

"The consensus was, there's nothing around here, they didn't feel comfortable going to a gym and starting that way, and financially they couldn't afford to, so I thought, 'ok there's three things that I can look at'.

"This one patient...he said to me 'well nothing's free nowadays love' so I said 'all right if I can provide something for free, you're gonna come!' and he said 'yeah I reckon'."

Ebony is particularly urging people in their 60s and 70s to come along to build up their strength to help with fall prevention.

As well as the physical benefits of the class, Ebony said it also offers a socialising opportunity.

"In smaller country communities, so many people are so lonely and isolated now, so there's also that aspect," she said.

