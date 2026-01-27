Thursday, 29 January 2026
Forty Winks and a smile for TDU and first birthday

Forty Winks Barossa continued it's tradition of a Tour Down Under celebration, this year also marking the business' first birthday on Murray Street at Tanunda.

Clem Stanley profile image
by Clem Stanley
Gaby Haidar, Cafe Sia (Gawler), Cosie Costa, South Gawler Football Club President, Sep De Ruvo, Brenton Clarke, Lydia Whitchurch and Dave Rogers, Forty Winks Barossa. 
