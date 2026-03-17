Community News Education the key to improving outcomes On March 13, Kapunda Lutheran Women, under the leadership of Mrs Anne Richardson, marked the 99th anniversary of the establishment of World Day of Prayer in 1927. by The Leader Published March 18, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! At the recent World Day of Prayer event (left to right): Rosemary Chamberlain, Pauline Smith, Kitty Gilchrist, Andrea Schulz, Anne Richardson, Maryanne Robinson, Julie Krause, Rosalie Kreig, Merle Doecke, Maria Brett. Updated March 18, 2026 9:44 am | 4 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!