Wednesday, 18 March 2026
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Education the key to improving outcomes

On March 13, Kapunda Lutheran Women, under the leadership of Mrs Anne Richardson, marked the 99th anniversary of the establishment of World Day of Prayer in 1927.

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by The Leader
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Education the key to improving outcomes
At the recent World Day of Prayer event (left to right): Rosemary Chamberlain, Pauline Smith, Kitty Gilchrist, Andrea Schulz, Anne Richardson, Maryanne Robinson, Julie Krause, Rosalie Kreig, Merle Doecke, Maria Brett.
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