Community News BAFFC present chairs for palliative care Barossa Area Fundraisers For Cancer is proud to share that reclining chairs have now been added to the Palliative Care rooms at Angaston, Tanunda and Kapunda hospitals. by The Leader Published April 22, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! BAFFC volunteers Pauline Flavel, Carla Von Der Borch, Jan Hicks and Ro Costello, with Tanunda nurse Michele Crombie sitting on one of the Palliative Care chairs. Updated April 22, 2026 8:21 am | 18 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!