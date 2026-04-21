Wednesday, 22 April 2026
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BAFFC present chairs for palliative care

Barossa Area Fundraisers For Cancer is proud to share that reclining chairs have now been added to the Palliative Care rooms at Angaston, Tanunda and Kapunda hospitals.

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by The Leader
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BAFFC present chairs for palliative care
BAFFC volunteers Pauline Flavel, Carla Von Der Borch, Jan Hicks and Ro Costello, with Tanunda nurse Michele Crombie sitting on one of the Palliative Care chairs.
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