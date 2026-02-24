Wednesday, 25 February 2026
Community News

Tanunda Town Band records strong growth

“The year 2025 for Tanunda Town Band has been one of the strongest in recent memory with the band demonstrating strong musical growth, community connection and organisational stability.

Tony Robinson profile image
by Tony Robinson
Tanunda Town Band award winners for 2025: Ethan Fechner, Musical Director’s Encouragement Award; Janet Hall, President’s Award; Tristan Killmier, Musical Director’s Award. Darren Cameron (absent), Best Attendance.
