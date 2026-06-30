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Lined catchment a first for Barossa

A $160,000 lined catchment project was showcased at a Barossa Improved Grazing Group (BIGG) field walk at Flaxman Valley last week, the first of its kind to be constructed in the Barossa region.

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by Mel Jaunay
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Lined catchment a first for Barossa
Speakers at BIGG’s recent field walk, pictured on the Barossa’s first lined catchment: Libby Duncan, Leon Deans (landholder), Brett Nietschke, and Brian Hughes.
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