Community News Lined catchment a first for Barossa A $160,000 lined catchment project was showcased at a Barossa Improved Grazing Group (BIGG) field walk at Flaxman Valley last week, the first of its kind to be constructed in the Barossa region. by Mel Jaunay Published July 01, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Speakers at BIGG’s recent field walk, pictured on the Barossa’s first lined catchment: Libby Duncan, Leon Deans (landholder), Brett Nietschke, and Brian Hughes. Updated July 01, 2026 8:29 am | 2 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!