Community News Initiative granted for Gawler RSL The Gawler RSL will soon be able to provide more services to the community, following a $10,000 grant from the State Government to upgrade its kitchen. by Samantha Field Published February 11, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Back: Gawler RSL president Colin Wardrop; Labor Candidate for Light, James Agness; Town of Gawler Mayor Nathan Shanks, Dale Lawrence. Front: Rob Eley, Chris Cornall, Karrie Barrett, and Minister Joe Szakacs. Updated February 11, 2026 9:56 am | 2 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!