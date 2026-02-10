Wednesday, 11 February 2026
Initiative granted for Gawler RSL

The Gawler RSL will soon be able to provide more services to the community, following a $10,000 grant from the State Government to upgrade its kitchen.

by Samantha Field
Back: Gawler RSL president Colin Wardrop; Labor Candidate for Light, James Agness; Town of Gawler Mayor Nathan Shanks, Dale Lawrence. Front: Rob Eley, Chris Cornall, Karrie Barrett, and Minister Joe Szakacs.
