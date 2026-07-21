Wednesday, 22 July 2026
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A hive of activity for Art in the Gardens

Visitors to the Barossa Bushgardens will be invited to explore the hidden stories of nature during this year’s SALA Festival as it hosts the “Art in the Gardens” exhibition.

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by Matthew Webster
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A hive of activity for Art in the Gardens
Barossa Bushgardens Natural Resource Centre Coordinator Doreen Von Linde said she hoped this year’s SALA exhibition will help a wide group people connect with the environment around them.
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