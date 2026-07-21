Community News A hive of activity for Art in the Gardens Visitors to the Barossa Bushgardens will be invited to explore the hidden stories of nature during this year’s SALA Festival as it hosts the “Art in the Gardens” exhibition. by Matthew Webster Published July 22, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Barossa Bushgardens Natural Resource Centre Coordinator Doreen Von Linde said she hoped this year’s SALA exhibition will help a wide group people connect with the environment around them. Updated July 22, 2026 8:49 am | 3 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!